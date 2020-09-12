Idaho Falls and Skyline take team titles at Tiger-Grizz

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Tiger-Grizz Invitational at Freeman Park is one of the top events on the high school cross country calendar.

Both teams that hosted it defended their home course by winning team titles.

The Idaho Falls boys team captured the title with the help of Mitchell Athay. Madison's Will Dixon won the race with a time of 16:18.

In the varsity girls race, Skyline claimed the team title. Bonneville's Alivia Johnson finished 43 seconds ahead of the next runner, winning with a time of 19:22.

For more race results, click here.