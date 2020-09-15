Soto sinks Skyline with late goal in Emotion Cup

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Junior Soto scored with under a minute to go to lift Idaho Falls 4-3 in Emotion Cup soccer Tuesday. The Tigers have a four game winning streak going.

Skyline lead 2-1 at the half. John Dewey tied it for the Tigers. Gunnar Watson would then score to give Idaho Falls the 3-2 lead.

The Grizzlies responded with a goal of their own to draw even at 3-3. Soto's dagger came with just :47 left on the clock.

Idaho Falls will return to conference play when it hosts Rigby on Thursday. Skyline travels to Blackfoot.