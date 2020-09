Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby continues to roll as they beat Hillcrest 37-0 on Friday. The victory on homecoming is the Trojans 14th straight win.

Rigby (4-0, 0-0) returns home next week for the conference opener against Thunder Ridge. Hillcrest (2-2, 0-0) will look to rebound when they host Shelley to start league play.