BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot started the back half of conference play with at 4-1 win over Hillcrest in boys soccer on Wednesday. The Broncos are now 5-0 in the High Country Conference.

Blackfoot (9-1-0, 5-0-0) will head north to face Skyline on Tuesday. Hillcrest (4-4-2, 3-2-0) will step out of conference play to host Canyon Ridge.