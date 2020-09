Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot topped Preston 35-14 at home on Friday night. The Broncos got back in the win column after losing for the first time this season last week. They fell to Skyline.

Blackfoot (4-1, 0-1) will get back into conference play with a home game against Hillcrest next week. Preston (2-2, 0-0) will return home to face 3A Sugar-Salem.