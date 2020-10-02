Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 9:50 pm
Published 9:44 pm

Friday high school football scores – October 2

high-school-football-logo-jpg_3529573_ver1.0-3

Century 28
Thunder Ridge 48 (THUR)

Rigby 43
Idaho Falls 20

Skyline
Madison

Burley 6
Pocatello 37

Hillcrest 14
Blackfoot 15

Shelley
Bonneville

Sugar-Salem 34
Preston 22

South Fremont 19
Marsh Valley 27

Teton 7
Snake River 12

Cole Valley Christian
American Falls

Malad 28
Aberdeen 38

West Side 62
Soda Springs 16

Firth 28
Ririe 0

North Fremont
Salmon

Butte County
Grace

Challis 8
Watersprings 52

Dietrich 56
Rockland 8

North Gem 75
Hagerman 0

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole
Green River

Mountain View
Pinedale

Lovell 29
Big Piney 8

Star Valley 6
Powell 28

High School / Local Sports

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content