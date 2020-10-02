Friday high school football scores – October 2
Century 28
Thunder Ridge 48 (THUR)
Rigby 43
Idaho Falls 20
Skyline
Madison
Burley 6
Pocatello 37
Hillcrest 14
Blackfoot 15
Shelley
Bonneville
Sugar-Salem 34
Preston 22
South Fremont 19
Marsh Valley 27
Teton 7
Snake River 12
Cole Valley Christian
American Falls
Malad 28
Aberdeen 38
West Side 62
Soda Springs 16
Firth 28
Ririe 0
North Fremont
Salmon
Butte County
Grace
Challis 8
Watersprings 52
Dietrich 56
Rockland 8
North Gem 75
Hagerman 0
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole
Green River
Mountain View
Pinedale
Lovell 29
Big Piney 8
Star Valley 6
Powell 28
