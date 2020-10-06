Skyline, Sugar-Salem and West Side all unanimous number ones in media poll
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Five of the six number one teams in the statewide media poll this week were unanimous. Rigby was the only team to get first place votes and not top the poll. Skyline, Sugar-Salem and West Side were the east Idaho teams to come in at number one.
The 4A rankings had the most change involving local teams. Blackfoot jumped up a spot from #3 to #2. Pocatello joined the poll for the first time this season at #5.
South Fremont slipped out of the 3A rankings after a road loss to Marsh Valley. Every other local team retained the same spot they did in last week's poll.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 6
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Coeur d'Alene (9) 4-0 56 1
- Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2
- Rocky Mountain 4-0 40 3
- Highland 5-1 22 4
- Eagle 3-1 14 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Skyline (12) 5-1 60 1
- Blackfoot 5-1 47 3
- Bishop Kelly 3-1 27 5
- Vallivue 5-1 24 2
- Pocatello 5-1 16 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Moscow 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Sugar-Salem (12) 5-0 60 1
- Kimberly 6-0 47 2
- Fruitland 4-0 31 3
- Homedale 3-1 23 5
- Gooding 5-1 14 —
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Marsh Valley 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- West Side (12) 6-0 60 1
- North Fremont 4-0 48 2
- Melba 3-1 33 3
- Aberdeen 4-1 26 4
- Declo 4-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Firth 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Prairie (12) 4-0 60 1
- Oakley 6-0 48 2
- Raft River 4-1 33 3
- Genesee 4-0 21 t-4
- Lighthouse Christian 4-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Kamiah 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Carey (12) 4-0 60 1
- Dietrich 6-0 48 2
- Kendrick 3-1 32 3
- Mullan-St. Regis 5-1 25 4
- Garden Valley 3-3 13 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 1, Watersprings 1.
VOTERS:
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Jay Tust, KTVB
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Allan Steele, Post Register
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
