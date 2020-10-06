Skyline, Sugar-Salem and West Side all unanimous number ones in media poll

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Five of the six number one teams in the statewide media poll this week were unanimous. Rigby was the only team to get first place votes and not top the poll. Skyline, Sugar-Salem and West Side were the east Idaho teams to come in at number one.

The 4A rankings had the most change involving local teams. Blackfoot jumped up a spot from #3 to #2. Pocatello joined the poll for the first time this season at #5.

South Fremont slipped out of the 3A rankings after a road loss to Marsh Valley. Every other local team retained the same spot they did in last week's poll.

You can see the entire poll here:

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 6

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Coeur d'Alene (9) 4-0 56 1 Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2 Rocky Mountain 4-0 40 3 Highland 5-1 22 4 Eagle 3-1 14 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Skyline (12) 5-1 60 1 Blackfoot 5-1 47 3 Bishop Kelly 3-1 27 5 Vallivue 5-1 24 2 Pocatello 5-1 16 —

Others receiving votes: Nampa 5, Moscow 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Sugar-Salem (12) 5-0 60 1 Kimberly 6-0 47 2 Fruitland 4-0 31 3 Homedale 3-1 23 5 Gooding 5-1 14 —

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Marsh Valley 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

West Side (12) 6-0 60 1 North Fremont 4-0 48 2 Melba 3-1 33 3 Aberdeen 4-1 26 4 Declo 4-2 9 5

Others receiving votes: Firth 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Prairie (12) 4-0 60 1 Oakley 6-0 48 2 Raft River 4-1 33 3 Genesee 4-0 21 t-4 Lighthouse Christian 4-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Kamiah 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Carey (12) 4-0 60 1 Dietrich 6-0 48 2 Kendrick 3-1 32 3 Mullan-St. Regis 5-1 25 4 Garden Valley 3-3 13 5

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 1, Watersprings 1.

VOTERS:

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Jay Tust, KTVB

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Allan Steele, Post Register

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman