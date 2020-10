Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Century struck first and fast in the first half to beat Preston, 61-24.

The Diamondbacks have not lost to a 4A school this season. With the win, Century takes the top spot in the 4A Southeast Idaho Conference.

Century host Canyon Ridge in Pocatello next Friday. Preston plays their conference finale next Friday at home against Pocatello.