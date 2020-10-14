Blackfoot beats Hillcrest for a district championship

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Blackfoot boys soccer team showed they were a force all season, and now they have some hardware to prove it.

The Broncos beat Hillcrest, 3-1, to capture the 4A District 6 crown.

Frankie Garcia gave Blackfoot the lead five minutes into the game. A cross from the wing found the Seniors feet inside the box. Garcia wasted no time beating the goalkeeper.

Hillcrest earned a penalty later in the first half after a handball by the Broncos. Blackfoot goalkeeper Gavin Cornell made a huge save to keep the game in-favor of his squad.

Blackfoot awaits to see who they will play in their first game in the State Tournament.