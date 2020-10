Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Century came-back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Preston, 4-3 in overtime for the 4A District 5 Championship.

The Diamondbacks got a golden-goal from Will Stilling to beat Preston in extra time.

Century awaits to see who they will play in the 4A State Tournament. The tournament starts October 22 at Bonneville High School.