POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Highland clinched a spot in the 5A State Tournament by beating Madison, 3-0 for the 5A District 5-6 title.

Abby Satterfield scored twice for the Rams and Saydree Bell chipped in a goal and an assist.

Highland plays Kuna in their first game at the 5A State Tournament. The tournament is in Coeur d'Alene at Lake City High School.