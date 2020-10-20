Skip to Content
today at 10:48 pm
Published 10:23 pm

Tuesday high school scores – October 20

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) 

H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
5A DIST. 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Bonneville 3
Hillcrest 0

Highland 3
Idaho Falls 0

Idaho Falls 3
Rigby 2

Thunder Ridge 3
Rigby 1

Madison 3
Highland 2

4A DIST. 5 TOURNAMENT
Preston 3
Century 0

4A DIST. 6 TOURNAMENT
Shelley 3
Blackfoot 1

Hillcrest 3
Blackfoot 1

Shelley 3
Skyline 1

3A DIST. 5 TOURNAMENT
Marsh Valley 2
Snake River 3

Snake River 1
American Falls 3

2A DIST. 6 TOURNAMENT
North Fremont 3
Ririe 2

Ririe 3
Salmon 0

Salmon 0
West Jefferson 3

Firth 3
North Fremont 2

Firth 2
West Jefferson 3

