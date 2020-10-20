Tuesday high school scores – October 20
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
5A DIST. 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Bonneville 3
Hillcrest 0
Highland 3
Idaho Falls 0
Idaho Falls 3
Rigby 2
Thunder Ridge 3
Rigby 1
Madison 3
Highland 2
4A DIST. 5 TOURNAMENT
Preston 3
Century 0
4A DIST. 6 TOURNAMENT
Shelley 3
Blackfoot 1
Hillcrest 3
Blackfoot 1
Shelley 3
Skyline 1
3A DIST. 5 TOURNAMENT
Marsh Valley 2
Snake River 3
Snake River 1
American Falls 3
2A DIST. 6 TOURNAMENT
North Fremont 3
Ririe 2
Ririe 3
Salmon 0
Salmon 0
West Jefferson 3
Firth 3
North Fremont 2
Firth 2
West Jefferson 3
Comments