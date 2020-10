Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline's state title bid is over as the Grizzlies fell 4-1 to Columbia in the first round of the 4A Girls Soccer State Tournament.

The Grizzlies entered halftime tied 1-1 with the Wildcats. Columbia scored 3 goals in the second-half to lead them to victory.

The Wildcats advance to the next round and play Preston. Skyline plays Canyon Ridge on Friday in the consolation bracket.