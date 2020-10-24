Preston wins 4A girls soccer championship

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Preston shut out Twin Falls 1-0 Saturday to win the 4A state girls soccer championship. It's the Indians second state title and first since 2015.

Quincy Hyde scored the only goal Preston would need on Saturday. The Indians don't get to that point without Addison Moser. She scored four of the five Preston goals in the tournament.

The District 5 champs tournament run began by beating Canyon Ridge 1-0 in the quarterfinals. It the took a shootout to get past Columbia in the semifinals.