Thunder Ridge falls inches short of state boys soccer title

Sports

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thunder Ridge's bid for its first boys soccer state championship came up short Tuesday. Short by just inches.

The Titans fell 5-4 in a shootout to Boise in the 5A state championship at Canyon Ridge High School.

Thunder Ridge failed to score just once during the penalty shootout. The Brave keeper got a piece of the shot. The ball rolled along the goal line, but never over it.

The most successful season in Thunder Ridge boys soccer history ends with the Titans as the state runner up.