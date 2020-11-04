Big Sky releases spring football schedule

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Big Sky Conference released a six game league football schedule Wednesday. The 58th season of Big Sky football will kick off on February 27th.

Idaho State will play two of its three home games right off the bat. The Bengals host Weber State February 27. The following week Idaho comes to Holt Arena on March 6.

Their final home game comes April 3 against UC Davis. The Bengals will be making road trips to Southern Utah on March 13 and Northern Colorado on March 27. Idaho State will be at Montana State to wrap up the regular season April 10.

There are two league-wide bye weeks on the schedule for March 20 and April 17. This will provide opportunities to reschedule games due to COVID-19 if necessary. Big Sky teams will not be permitted to play non-conference games in the spring.

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Idaho State Spring 2021 football schedule:

Feb 27 vs Weber State

Mar 6 vs Idaho

Mar 13 at Southern Utah

Mar 20 BYE

Mar 27 at Northern Colorado

Apr 3 vs UC Davis

Apr 10 at Montana State

Apr 17 BYE

Idaho Spring 2021 football schedule:

Feb 27 vs Northern Colorado

Mar 6 at Idaho State

Mar 13 vs Portland State

Mar 20 BYE

Mar 27 at Eastern Washington

Apr 3 vs Montana

Apr 10 at Southern Utah

Apr 17 BYE