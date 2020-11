Sports

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Snake River lost to Kimberly 28-26 in the 3A football semifinals Thursday. The Bulldogs scored with just over a minute to take the lead. Kimberly secured the win with an interception.

The Panthers season ends with a 3-6 overall record. Kimberly will play Saturday's Sugar-Salem vs Weiser winner in the semifinals.