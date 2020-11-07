Bengals wrap up fall camp in preparation for spring season

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State wrapped up its fall camp on Saturday. The Bengals are preparing for a six-game schedule to be played this spring.

They got through all three weeks of camp without any interruptions prompted by COVID-19. Head coach Rob Phenicie is impressed that his players did what they needed to do to stay healthy.

"If it's important enough to you, you'll do it. The guys did a really good job. Can't complain."

The team will now have some time to focus on academics and individual work before practices begin again for spring. The extra wait has been tough as they watch other teams playing actual games.

"It kind of hurts," says sophomore linebacker Connor Wills. "I looked at our schedule, who we were supposed to play and makes me feel a little bit sad, but also motivates me for the spring. To know that we have that coming soon."

This is the first fall junior quarterback Tyler Vander Wall hasn't played football in 16 years. "It's frustrating. You want to be out there, just chomping at the bit. I think February 27 can't come fast enough."

That is the day the Bengals play their season opener at home against Weber State.