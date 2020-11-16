No fans allowed at District 91 sporting events

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls school district 91 will not be allowing any fans at any of its school's home sporting events effective immediately.

Superintendent George Boland sent a letter to parents Monday night. It revealed that only athletes, coaches and essential team personnel will be allowed into gymnasiums. The restriction applies to all middle and high school extracurricular activities.

The move is in response to Governor Brad Little's order moving Idaho back to a modified stage 2 for coronavirus pandemic recovery.

Boland noted in the letter that the district is constantly monitoring local conditions and working with local health officials. The hope is that the restrictions are temporary.