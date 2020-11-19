Idaho State holds virtual ribbon cutting for Davis Field renovations

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University celebrated the newly renovated Davis Field with a virtual ribbon cutting Thursday.

The home of Bengal soccer and track boasts $7.1 million in improvements,

including a new soccer field, running track, track and field field-events

area and lights.

The improvements have elevated the facility to meet NCAA standards for

hosting competitions and championships, including Big Sky Conference and

NCAA regional and national events.

Its new improvements include:

• A widened soccer field that now meets NCAA requirements.

• The west bleachers have been replaced with new aluminum bleachers that

provide ADA accessibility and the east bleachers have been replaced with a

terraced grass hillside for informal seating.

• The track geometry has been modified to increase the speed of the

track. The track was also leveled to eliminate an 18-inch height

differential between the east and west side.

• LED lights have been added to extend practice and competition times into

the evening. The lights feature an entertainment package that will flash

for player introductions and gameday special effects.

• A new video scoreboard has been installed that addresses the needs of

track and soccer.