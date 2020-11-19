Idaho State holds virtual ribbon cutting for Davis Field renovations
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University celebrated the newly renovated Davis Field with a virtual ribbon cutting Thursday.
The home of Bengal soccer and track boasts $7.1 million in improvements,
including a new soccer field, running track, track and field field-events
area and lights.
The improvements have elevated the facility to meet NCAA standards for
hosting competitions and championships, including Big Sky Conference and
NCAA regional and national events.
Its new improvements include:
• A widened soccer field that now meets NCAA requirements.
• The west bleachers have been replaced with new aluminum bleachers that
provide ADA accessibility and the east bleachers have been replaced with a
terraced grass hillside for informal seating.
• The track geometry has been modified to increase the speed of the
track. The track was also leveled to eliminate an 18-inch height
differential between the east and west side.
• LED lights have been added to extend practice and competition times into
the evening. The lights feature an entertainment package that will flash
for player introductions and gameday special effects.
• A new video scoreboard has been installed that addresses the needs of
track and soccer.
