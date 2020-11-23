Skip to Content
Idaho State women’s basketball season opener canceled

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The women's basketball team at Idaho State will have to wait a little longer to start their season. The opener scheduled for Wednesday is canceled.

The Bengals were set to host Montana Tech. The game will not happen due to COVID related issues within the Montana Tech program. The game will not be made up.

The season will now begin Saturday, November 28. The Bengals welcome Utah State to Reed Gym for a 2 pm tipoff.

