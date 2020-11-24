Balanced effort leads Highland over Century

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ten different players scored for Highland in a 41-37 win over Century in girls basketball Tuesday.

The Rams got eight points each from Clariss Schrock and Lydia Maughan. Kayzee Vaughn added six points. The only player that got in the game and didn't score left in the first quarter with an injury.

Taylor Smith led the charge for Century with 12 points. Tenleigh Smith provided the Diamondbacks with ten points. Preslie Merrill pitched in seven points.

Next up for Highland (3-0) is the first conference game of the year with a visit to Rigby on December 1. Century (2-2) is also in action that night. The Diamondbacks will host Filer.