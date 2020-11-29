Idaho State gets swept in Bronco Invitational

Sports

SANTA CLARA, California (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State men's basketball season started with three-straight loses in the Bronco Invitational in Santa Clara.

Idaho State fell to Santa Clara 62-49 on Wednesday, Nicholls State 70-51 on Friday, and UC Davis 70-61 on Saturday.

The Bengals turned the ball over 69 total times and struggled shooting the ball the first two games.

"Number one, I don't feel good about losing again, but we were better in certain areas," Bengals head coach Ryan Looney said. "We established the post. We scored some baskets in there, ones that we didn't necessarily get to first two nights. We got a long ways to go. I'll be the first to admit that and I think we found out against three pretty good teams this week."

Idaho State is back in action on December 8 against Utah. Tip off from Salt Lake City is scheduled for 4 pm.