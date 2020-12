Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby began conference play with a dominating 53-15 win over Highland on Tuesday.

The Trojans scored the first 13 points of the game. Rigby lead 18-1 after the first quarter.

Rigby (3-1, 1-0) hosts Hillcrest on Thursday. Highland (3-1, 0-1) travels to Preston.