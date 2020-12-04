Skip to Content
Published 9:50 pm

Friday high school basketball scores – Dec. 4

High School basketball
MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI-KIDK)

BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Preston 64
Highland 60

Rigby 56
Blackfoot 49

Shelley 37
Idaho Falls 50

Logan, UT 46
Century 61 F

Thunder Ridge
Bonnevlle

Pocatello
Canyon Ridge

Fruitland 64
South Fremont 63

Sugar-Salem 70
Filer 39

Snake River 66
Buhl 38

North Fremont 49
Aberdeen 41

Cole Valley Christian
Firth

Grace 70
Bear Lake 74

Watersprings 69
Leadore 23

Victory Charter
Butte County

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Century 58
Skyline 64

South Fremont
Melba

Sugar-Salem
Marsh Valley

American Falls
West Side

Malad
West Jefferson

Soda Springs 35
Ririe 45

Watersprings
Leadore

North Gem
Grace Lutheran

