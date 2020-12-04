Skip to Content
Sports
By
December 4, 2020 10:10 pm
Published 11:07 pm

Thunder Ridge’s Ramos and Century win big at Bucks Bags Tournament

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thunder Ridge's Caden Ramos opened up the Bucks Bags Tournament with a win over Post Falls' Avery McSpadden on Friday afternoon.

Ramos was a 5A State runner up at 120 pounds and moved up to 126 pounds. He pinned McSpadden in the second period to give the Titans six points. Thunder Ridge took home a team win in Pool A.

Century got multiple pins from Isaac Martinez and Xander Thompson, to help them win Pool B.

Full results: https://www.trackwrestling.com/teamtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1607126239231&pageName=

High School / Local Sports
Adrian Luevano

Adrian Luevano

Adrian is a reporter and sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content