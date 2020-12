Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline beat Century 64-58 Friday in a battle of 4A heavyweights. The Grizzlies entered the game tied for #1 in the 4A coaches poll. The Diamondbacks were not too far behind at #3.

Skyline (3-2) will begin conference play at home against Bonneville on Wednesday. Century (3-3) will host cross town rival Highland on Friday.