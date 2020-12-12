Highland pulls away late against Middleton

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After a back-and-forth contest in the first half, Highland went on a strong run in the third quarter to give them the edge and the eventual win over Middleton 57-45.

Senior Mason Mickelsen led the Rams with 25 points. Sophomore Jayden Wright also pitched in 23 points for Highland.

The Rams will look to get revenge on Wednesday in their rematch with Blackfoot.

The Vikings are back on the road Saturday taking on the Kuna Kavemen.