December 15, 2020 10:50 pm
Sugar-Salem hands Snake River first loss of season

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem beat Snake River 39-33 in a battle of 3A state title contenders Tuesday. The loss is the first of the season for the Panthers.

The Diggers were led by Kennedy Gillette with 13 points. Meg Fillmore also reached double figures with ten.

Josee Steadman paced the Panthers with 13 points. Reagan Van Orden pitched in 6 points.

Sugar-Salem (5-1) will play Emmett in a tournament at Jerome on Friday. Snake River (7-1) travels to Teton on Thursday.

