today at 10:42 pm
Published 10:11 pm

Tuesday high school basketball scores – Dec. 15

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Thunder Ridge 55
Century 57 (OT)

Rigby 63
Bonneville 60

Idaho Falls 25
Madison 69

Firth 63
South Fremont 61

Snake River 41
Sugar-Salem 39

Marsh Valley 52
Buhl 40

Salmon 81
Challis 59

Leadore 30
North Gem 75

Raft River 45
Lighthouse Christian 41

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Hillcrest 43
Blackfoot 63

Skyline 59
Thunder Ridge 63 (OT)

American Falls 47
Aberdeen 28

South Fremont 37
Ririe 49

Sugar-Salem 39
Snake River 33

