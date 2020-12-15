Tuesday high school basketball scores – Dec. 15
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Thunder Ridge 55
Century 57 (OT)
Rigby 63
Bonneville 60
Idaho Falls 25
Madison 69
Firth 63
South Fremont 61
Snake River 41
Sugar-Salem 39
Marsh Valley 52
Buhl 40
Salmon 81
Challis 59
Leadore 30
North Gem 75
Raft River 45
Lighthouse Christian 41
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Hillcrest 43
Blackfoot 63
Skyline 59
Thunder Ridge 63 (OT)
American Falls 47
Aberdeen 28
South Fremont 37
Ririe 49
Sugar-Salem 39
Snake River 33
