Thursday high school scores – December 17
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Vallivue 48
Madison 79
Mountain Crest, UT 70
Bonneville 63
Pocatello 41
Post Falls 44
Century 53
Lake City 44
Bonneville 63
Mountain Crest, UT 70
Sugar-Salem 26
Preston 64
Snake River 44
Kimberly 41
Sky View, UT 66
Marsh Valley 63
Aberdeen 43
Raft River 40
Star Valley 41
Twin Falls 50
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Thunder Ridge 57
Century 44
Highland 32
Idaho Falls 31
Hillcrest 53
Skyline 74
Preston 34
American Fork, UT 25
Marsh Valley 42
South Fremont 62
Salmon 19
Ririe 68
Comments