today at 11:35 pm
Published 10:36 pm

Thursday high school scores – December 17

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Vallivue 48
Madison 79

Mountain Crest, UT 70
Bonneville 63

Pocatello 41
Post Falls 44

Century 53
Lake City 44

Sugar-Salem 26
Preston 64

Snake River 44
Kimberly 41

Sky View, UT 66
Marsh Valley 63

Aberdeen 43
Raft River 40

Star Valley 41
Twin Falls 50

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Thunder Ridge 57
Century 44

Highland 32
Idaho Falls 31

Hillcrest 53
Skyline 74

Preston 34
American Fork, UT 25

Marsh Valley 42
South Fremont 62

Salmon 19
Ririe 68



