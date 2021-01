Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Former Highland Ram Tristen Hoge will not be returning to BYU next season. He will be going pro.

The senior left guard announced on Instagram that he is preparing for the 2021 NFL draft. Hoge was part of an offense that averaged over 522 yards per game and was 7th in the country.

Hoge began his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to BYU.