Diggers top Panthers once again in 3A showdown

Sports

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - Sugar-Salem topped Snake River 59-46 in girls basketball Tuesday. Both teams came in with 10-1 records and ranked in the coaches poll. Both Panthers losses this season have come against the Diggers.

Katie Miller led Sugar-Salem with 15 points. The Diggers also got 11 points each from Hailey Harris and Kennedy Gillette.

Josse Steadman powered the Panthers with a game high 26 points. Adia Goff pitched in 12 points for Snake River.

Sugar-Salem (11-1) will head south of the border for a couple of games this weekend against Utah schools. The Diggers play Bear River on Friday and Ridgeline on Saturday.

Snake River (10-2) hosts Teton on Wednesday.