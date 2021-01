Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Rigby outlasted Blackfoot in overtime 63-56 on Friday. It was a battle of ranked teams with state tournament aspirations.

The Trojans are ranked #2 in the 5A girls coaches poll. The Broncos are the #3 team in the 4A rankings.

Rigby (12-2, 5-0) will host Thunder Ridge on Tuesday in key conference battle. Blackfoot (10-4, 4-0) gets back into conference play Tuesday with a visit to Hillcrest.