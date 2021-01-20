High school athletic plan to include more spectators at sporting events

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Following a week-long decrease in statewide COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Governor Brad Little announced Wednesday he is instructing the State Board of Education to revise its high school athletic plan to allow more spectators at sporting events.

“All of our decisions related to the Idaho Rebounds plan have been rooted in detailed metrics related to virus activity and impacts on our health care system. Thanks to the good actions of the people of Idaho to slow the spread of the virus in our communities, we are seeing a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Governor Little said.

All Idahoans, including participants and spectators at sporting events, are reminded in order to keep these activities as open as possible, the continued good practices of social distancing, mask-wearing and hand sanitization are strongly encouraged. Details will be provided in the plan.

The State Board of Education will announce specific details about changes to the plan in the coming days.