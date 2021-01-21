Madison tops Thunder Ridge to take over first place

Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison grabbed the inside lane to the conference top seed by beating Thunder Ridge at home 57-54 Thursday. Both teams came into the game 3-0 in conference play.

The Bobcats were led by Taden King with 23 points. Eli Randall had 13 points. Logan Crane added 12 points.

Lloyer Driggs top the Titans with 21 points. Thunder Ridge got 13 points from Nick Potter. Tao Johnson provided 8 points.

Madison (13-2, 4-0) visits Bonneville on Saturday. Thunder Ridge (11-3, 3-1) returns home to host Pocatello.