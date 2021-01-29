Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 9:56 pm

Friday high school basketball scores – Jan.29

High School basketball
MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Blackfoot 62
Bonneville 69

Madison 53
Highland 49

Thunder Ridge 61
Hillcrest 58

Rigby 52
Idaho Falls 55

Pocatello 62
Preston 67

Shelley 37
Skyline 59

North Gem
Rockland

Challis 49
Grace 70

Clark County
Grace Lutheran

Lighthouse Christian 69
Raft River 56

Mackay
Leadore

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Marsh Valley 37
Snake River 49

Sugar-Salem
Teton

Malad
West Side

Aberdeen
Soda Springs

Ririe 27
Firth 32

North Fremont
Salmon

WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Pinedale
Kemmerer

Big Piney
Wyoming Indian

Basketball / High School / Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content