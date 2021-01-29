Friday high school basketball scores – Jan.29
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Blackfoot 62
Bonneville 69
Madison 53
Highland 49
Thunder Ridge 61
Hillcrest 58
Rigby 52
Idaho Falls 55
Pocatello 62
Preston 67
Shelley 37
Skyline 59
North Gem
Rockland
Challis 49
Grace 70
Clark County
Grace Lutheran
Lighthouse Christian 69
Raft River 56
Mackay
Leadore
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Marsh Valley 37
Snake River 49
Sugar-Salem
Teton
Malad
West Side
Aberdeen
Soda Springs
Ririe 27
Firth 32
North Fremont
Salmon
WYOMING BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Pinedale
Kemmerer
Big Piney
Wyoming Indian
