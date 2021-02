Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Century booked a spot in the 4A District 5 title game with their 40-35 win over Preston.

Tenleigh Smith led the Diamondbacks with 12 points. Her sister, Tayler, chipped in 9 points in the victory.

With the win, Century is one win away from clinching a spot in the 4A State Tournament.

Preston hosts Pocatello on Tuesday, Feburary 9. The winner will play Century in the championship game on Thursday, Feburary 11.