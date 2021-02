Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State men's basketball team had no problem taking down a winless Idaho team. The Bengals used Tarik Cool's 14 points to beat the Vandals, 69-43.

Austin Smellie and Brayden Parker each chipped in 12 points for the Bengals.

The two teams play again on Saturday with tip-off set for Noon.