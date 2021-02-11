Skyline ends state tournament drought

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline is heading to the state girls basketball tournament for the first time since 2007.

The Grizzlies beat Blackfoot 54-47 Thursday to win the 4A District 6 championship. Mattie Olson had 19 points for Skyline.

The 4A state tournament will be at Mt. View High school in Meridian. Skyline's first game will be Thursday February 18 at 5 pm. Their first opponent is yet to be determined, but could be a familiar one.

Blackfoot could still earn a trip to state by beating Nampa in a state play-in game Saturday at Burley High School. Tip off is set for 1 pm. The winner of that game will get Skyline in round one.