Marsh Valley upsets top-ranked Snake River

Sports

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - Looking to sweep the season series against the top-ranked team in 3A, Marsh Valley rallied in the second half to upset Snake River 57-54.

With the win, Marsh Valley clinches the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament.

Bracken Howell and Karter Howell each led Marsh Valley in scoring with 12. Mitch Lindsay led Snake River with 16.

The Panthers will host American Falls on Tuesday in the first round of the 3A District 5 tournament. The Eagles will face the winner on Thursday.