Thunder Ridge tops Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge finished up the regular season with a 53-46 win over Idaho Falls Friday. The Titans head to the district tournament as the top seed. The Tigers are the four seed.

Lloyer Driggs led the Titans with 16 points. Tao Johnson had 10 points. The Idaho Falls got 12 points from Jaxon Sorenson. Dylan Seeley added ten.

Thunder Ridge (18-3, 7-1) hosts Highland Tuesday to open the 5A District 5/6 tournament. Idaho Falls (9-12, 2-6) visits Rigby.