Idaho State hosting virtual meeting with football, basketball coaches

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State will be holding two virtual meetings for alumni, donors and season ticket holders.

On Thursday, February 18 at 6 pm head football coach Rob Phenicie and coordinators Roger Cooper and Mike Ferriter will preview the upcoming six game Big Sky Conference season. It kicks off February 27 against Weber State at Holt Arena.

A similar meeting will be held with men's basketball coach Ryan Looney and women's basketball coach Seton Sobolewski on March 6 at 10 am. They will wrap up the regular season and preview the Big Sky tournament March 8-13 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

Those wishing to RSVP will need to email their full name and which meeting they want to attend to helpusroar@isu.edu.