NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time in 35 years, the Grace Grizzlies are state champions.

Maniah Clegg's 16 points and 17 rebounds helped Grace beat Prairie 46-37. The Grizzlies held the Pirates to just four points in the fourth quarter. Melodie Straatman chipped in 11 points for the Grizzlies.