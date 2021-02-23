Skyline stops Bonneville in overtime

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline beat Bonneville 55-51 in overtime Tuesday to move on in the 4A District 6 tournament. The loss ends the season for the second seeded Bees. Both of their losses in the district tournament came against the Grizzlies.

Raleigh Shippen led Skyline with 17 points. Christean Thomas had 14 points. The Grizzlies got 13 points from Cade Marlow.

Bonneville's offense was led by Carson Johnson's 19 points.

The Grizzlies play top seed Hillcrest Wednesday night. The Knights take the district title with a win. A Skyline victory would force a winner-take-all game on Thursday.