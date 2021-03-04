Bear Lake drops state tournament opener to Ambrose

Sports

EAGLE, Idaho (KIFI) - 2A District 5 champion Bear Lake fell to Ambrose 56-44 in round one of the state boys basketball tournament Thursday.

The Bears were led by Brady Shaul with 19 points and four steals. Brayden Sparks was the next leading scorer with 8 points.

Johnny Sugarman led all scores with 23 points for Ambrose. Hudson Hughes added 17 for the Archers.

Bear Lake faces New Plymouth in a loser-out game Friday at 2 pm at Eagle High School.