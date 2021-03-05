North Fremont’s 29 game winning streak snapped at the buzzer

Sports

EAGLE, Idaho (KIFI) - Colby Renner hit a three with 0.6 seconds on the clock to lift St. Maries over two-time defending 2A state champion North Fremont in the state semifinals Friday. The loss snapped the Huskies 29 game winning streak.

North Fremont had balanced scoring getting 11 points from AJ Hill and ten each from Jordan Lenz and Luke Hill. Lenz also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Eli Gibson led the Lumberjacks with 16 points.

The Huskies play Wendell in the 2A third place game at noon on Saturday at Eagle High School. St. Maries and Ambrose will play for the 2A championship at 11:30 am at the Idaho Center in Nampa.