Marsh Valley wins first boys state basketball title in 33 years

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - The wait is over for the Eagles. Marsh Valley beat McCall-Donnelly 58-51 to win the 3A state boys basketball championship. It's the first state title for the Eagles since 1988 and second overall.

Senior Cody Hansen led the way with 14 points and six rebounds for Marsh Valley. Bracken Howell had 12 points and four rebounds. The Eagles got eight points each from Payton Howe, Hunter Roche, and Stanton Howell.

DJ Green topped the Vandals scoring with 21 points and six rebounds. Isaac Speirs had a double-double for McCall-Donnelly with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Marsh Valley finishes off its championship season with an overall record of 22-5.