Idaho State falls to EWU for the 11th straight time

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Eastern Washington continued their dominance over Idaho State with a 46-42 win on Saturday night.

With the victory, the 16th-ranked Eagles have won 11 straight games against the Bengals. Idaho State's last win against Eastern Washington was back in 2005.

"I think our players played their butts off," Bengals head coach Rob Phenicie said. "They played as hard as they could. I let them down as a coach, and I'm going to be better, and I'm going to fix this."

The Bengals had chances in the fourth quarter to secure the upset. Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere led his team down the field to score two touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game.

Barriere finished with five touchdowns, 455 yards, and two interceptions.

Idaho State's Tyler Vander Waal had 2 touchdowns, 409 yards, and three interceptions in the QB shootout.

The Bengals have a bye week before traveling to UC Davis on March 27.