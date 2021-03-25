Thursday high school baseball and softball scores – March 25
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Rigby 5
Twin Falls 11
Bishop Kelly 7
Blackfoot 0
Emmett 12
Century 0
Fruitland 4
Skyline 5
Kuna 6
Blackfoot 7
Mountain Home 5
Idaho Falls 4
Idaho Falls 6
Timberline 3
Pocatello 2
Centennial 2
Preston 5
Logan, UT 1
GAME 1:
Challis-Mackay 1
Malad 4
GAME 2:
Challis-Mackay 2
Malad 12
GAME 1:
Marsh Valley 16
Wood River 1
GAME 1:
Marsh Valley 15
Parma 2
Mountain Home 0
South Fremont 10
Homedale 0
South Fremont 2
Sugar-Salem 10
Jerome 9
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Marsh Valley 20
West Side 2
Comments