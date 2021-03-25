Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:23 pm

Thursday high school baseball and softball scores – March 25

baseball and softball

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)
H.S. BASEBALL
Rigby 5
Twin Falls 11

Bishop Kelly 7
Blackfoot 0

Emmett 12
Century 0

Fruitland 4
Skyline 5

Kuna 6
Blackfoot 7

Mountain Home 5
Idaho Falls 4

Idaho Falls 6
Timberline 3

Pocatello 2
Centennial 2

Preston 5
Logan, UT 1

GAME 1:
Challis-Mackay 1
Malad 4

GAME 2:
Challis-Mackay 2
Malad 12

GAME 1:
Marsh Valley 16
Wood River 1

GAME 1:
Marsh Valley 15
Parma 2

Mountain Home 0
South Fremont 10

Homedale 0
South Fremont 2

Sugar-Salem 10
Jerome 9

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Marsh Valley 20
West Side 2


Baseball / High School / Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content